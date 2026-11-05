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Sobel University Offers First-Time RV Dealer Discount
By RV Pro Staff,6 days ago
Recognizing the challenges many RV dealerships are facing in today’s market, Sobel University is introducing a new dealer discount for the first time. The special offer is designed to help more dealerships access the sales and management training, tools and techniques that productive dealerships are using to move their businesses forward. “We are seeing too …