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Harbinger Raises $240M Series D Funding, THOR a Strategic Investor
By RV Pro Staff,6 days ago
Harbinger, an American industrial technology platform company, announced that they have raised $240 million in Series D funding to help fuel the company’s next phase of growth. The funding round was co-led by Tiger Global, Capricorn‘s Technology Impact Fund and Ridgeline. Additional investors in the round include crossover investors Fidelity Management & Research Company; Squarepoint …