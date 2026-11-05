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ORR To Host Virtual Briefing on New BEA Outdoor Rec Stats

By RV Pro Staff,

6 days ago

On Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m., the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR), the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and leading voices from across the outdoor industry will unveil the newest data from the Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account about the economic impact of outdoor recreation across the United States in 2025. Each year, the Bureau …

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