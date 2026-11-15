Rutland’s healthcare scene is busy, and that means solid demand for sharp finance minds. If you like numbers, regulations, and helping hospitals stay strong, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Consulting role focused on Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial payer contracts. You’ll dig into payer terms, spot underpayments, and support pricing and revenue cycle strategies while keeping everything compliant.

Employer: Rutland Regional Medical Center

Location: Based in Rutland, VT (remote role)

Based in (remote role) Type: Full-time

Salary: $35.37 – $51.53/hour

High-impact role handling Medicare/Medicaid cost reports, audits, appeals, DSH logs, and 340B support. You’ll model reimbursement, track regulatory changes, and manage ACO/payment reform data to guide big financial decisions.

Employer: Rutland Regional Medical Center

Location: Rutland, VT (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35.37 – $51.53/hour

Senior role supporting budgets, operational efficiency, and strategic projects across departments. Great fit if you have strong healthcare finance experience and like turning complex data into clear guidance for leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has extra detail that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.