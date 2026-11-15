Rutland’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel imaging pros are in demand. If you’re a Radiology Tech looking for a solid 13-week contract in Vermont, these are worth a look.

Employer: Coast Medical Service

Coast Medical Service Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Travel, Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts (approx. $2,527/week )

, 13 weeks, , (approx. ) Work a steady day schedule with guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs and on‑call shifts, giving you more income security during your contract.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Aequor, Allied Division Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Travel, Internship , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr shifts (approx. $2,730/week )

, 13 weeks, , (approx. ) Solid weekly pay for a standard 40‑hour schedule, ideal if you want a straightforward X‑ray travel role without nights listed.

Employer: TRS Healthcare

TRS Healthcare Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Travel , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts (approx. $2,546/week )

, 13 weeks, , (approx. ) Join a long‑standing, RN‑founded agency with nationwide contracts and support for imaging technologists looking to build their travel career.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Rutland, VT (covers Rutland, Killington & Dorset clinics)

(covers Rutland, Killington & Dorset clinics) Type: Travel, Full-time , 13 weeks, listed as 40 hrs/week (clinic schedule Mon–Fri 8–5 , some rotating weekends), approx. $2,667/week

, 13 weeks, listed as (clinic schedule , some rotating weekends), approx. Outpatient orthopedic clinic role for ARRT‑certified techs with a VT RT license and BLS, great if you prefer clinic days and don’t mind driving between locations.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Travel, Full-time , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts (approx. $2,736/week )

, 13 weeks, , (approx. ) One of the higher weekly packages on this list, with a travel‑nurse–founded agency focused on competitive pay and around‑the‑clock support.

Employer: GLC On-The-Go, Inc.

GLC On-The-Go, Inc. Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Travel, Full-time , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8-hr day shifts , $2,315–$2,437/week

, 13 weeks, , , Day-shift diagnostic imaging contract with clear pay range, plus potential bonuses, benefits, and recruiter support from a nationally recognized travel agency.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, check the fine print, and reach out to a recruiter while the role is still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.