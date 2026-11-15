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Rutland
🏥 Rutland, VT Travel Radiology Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
4 days ago
Rutland’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel imaging pros are in demand. If you’re a Radiology Tech looking for a solid 13-week contract in Vermont, these are worth a look.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,527/week
- Employer: Coast Medical Service
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Travel, Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts (approx. $2,527/week)
- Work a steady day schedule with guaranteed stipends for facility call‑offs and on‑call shifts, giving you more income security during your contract.
Travel X-Ray / Radiology Technologist – $2,730/week
- Employer: Aequor, Allied Division
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Travel, Internship, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts (approx. $2,730/week)
- Solid weekly pay for a standard 40‑hour schedule, ideal if you want a straightforward X‑ray travel role without nights listed.
Travel Radiology Technician – $2,546/week
- Employer: TRS Healthcare
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts (approx. $2,546/week)
- Join a long‑standing, RN‑founded agency with nationwide contracts and support for imaging technologists looking to build their travel career.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,667/week, Ortho Clinic
- Employer: American Traveler
- Location: Rutland, VT (covers Rutland, Killington & Dorset clinics)
- Type: Travel, Full-time, 13 weeks, listed as 40 hrs/week (clinic schedule Mon–Fri 8–5, some rotating weekends), approx. $2,667/week
- Outpatient orthopedic clinic role for ARRT‑certified techs with a VT RT license and BLS, great if you prefer clinic days and don’t mind driving between locations.
Travel Radiology Technologist – $2,736/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Travel, Full-time, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts (approx. $2,736/week)
- One of the higher weekly packages on this list, with a travel‑nurse–founded agency focused on competitive pay and around‑the‑clock support.
Travel Radiologic Technologist – Diagnostic Imaging – up to $2,437/week
- Employer: GLC On-The-Go, Inc.
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Travel, Full-time, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts, $2,315–$2,437/week
- Day-shift diagnostic imaging contract with clear pay range, plus potential bonuses, benefits, and recruiter support from a nationally recognized travel agency.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, check the fine print, and reach out to a recruiter while the role is still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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