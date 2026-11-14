Rutland’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re just starting out or already licensed and experienced. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Rutland, VT this week.

Employer: Rutland Regional Medical Center

Rutland Regional Medical Center Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Volunteer / New Grad Internship (RN role)

Volunteer / New Grad Internship (RN role) Pay Range: $35.91 – $60.73/hour

New RN grads can step right into a structured internship on the Progressive Care Unit, with a required Nurse Residency Program after hire. You’ll use the full nursing process, work closely with patients and families, and build acute-care skills with support from an experienced team.

Employer: Rutland Regional Medical Center

Rutland Regional Medical Center Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay Range: $56.96 – $82.98/hour

Ideal for a PharmD with interest or background in infectious disease, this role focuses on antimicrobial stewardship across the hospital. You’ll help plan and monitor stewardship services, collaborate with providers, and use your clinical skills to improve patient care.

Employer: Aspen Dental

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $20 – $23/hour

No dental experience needed—this is a paid, entry-level role with on-the-job training and a path to become a Certified Dental Assistant (CDA). You’ll help with procedures, sterilize instruments, support charting, and get access to paid training, PTO, and benefits.

If something here fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.