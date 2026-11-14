Rutland’s customer service scene is busy right now, with banks, shops, and food spots all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Beacon Bank

Beacon Bank Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $28.90/hour

Front-line role helping customers with personal and business banking, from new accounts to digital banking support. Good fit if you have sales or banking experience and want steady hours, clear goals, and room to grow in finance.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Fast-paced pizza shop role answering phones, taking orders, greeting customers, and helping with food prep and cleaning. Flexible schedules, paid training, and meal discounts make this great if you want work that fits around school or another job.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Targeted $14.00 – $21.00/hour

Hands-on job building and repairing bikes while helping customers pick the right gear. Ideal if you enjoy working with your hands, like bikes, and want a retail role that’s more technical than a standard sales floor job.

Employer: Price Chopper Supermarkets

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Not listed (assistant manager level)

Not listed (assistant manager level) Pay: $18.00 – $25.50/hour

Store-based role keeping prices and shelf tags accurate and helping with front-end customer service. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable on your feet, and want a mix of tech, pricing work, and helping shoppers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer or nearby locations.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.