📢 New LGBTQ+ gathering spot opens in Downtown Rutland

The Q Rutland has just opened at 56 Strongs Avenue.

It’s designed as an inclusive hangout for the LGBTQ+ community and allies to connect and have fun. They’re planning community events, tabletop gaming, drag performances, unique drinks, snacks, and more.

Hours are coming soon, so for the latest updates, check out their Facebook page or stop by the location on Strongs Avenue.

If you’ve been looking for a welcoming space to meet people and enjoy events downtown, this is a new option to put on your list.