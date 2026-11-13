Rutland’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel clinicians are in demand. If you’re a Speech Language Pathologist looking for a solid 13-week gig, this area has some strong options.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Rutland, VT (long-term care nursing home)

(long-term care nursing home) Salary: $2,441–$2,531 per week

Type: Contract, Travel, 13 weeks, 35 guaranteed hours, 5x8 days (8:00–16:30)

Travel SLP role in a long-term care setting with guaranteed hours and a clear start date of 11/30/2026. Good fit if you like structured schedules, interdisciplinary teamwork, and a defined 13-week plan.

Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC

Skyline Med Staff, LLC Location: Rutland, VT (Skilled Nursing Facility)

(Skilled Nursing Facility) Salary: $2,467 per week (based on 40 hrs)

(based on 40 hrs) Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts

SNF travel SLP contract starting 11/30/2026 with a top-rated travel agency and 40-hour weeks. Nice option if you want steady hours plus medical benefits and referral bonuses through a well-reviewed travel company.

Employer: Cure Staffing, LLC

Cure Staffing, LLC Location: Rutland, VT (Acute)

(Acute) Salary: $2,744 per week (based on 40 hrs)

(based on 40 hrs) Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hours/week, 5x8 day shifts (08:00–16:00)

Higher-paying acute care travel SLP role starting 11/30/2026, ideal if you have 2+ years recent acute experience and live 50+ miles from the facility. Great match if you like fast-paced acute work and want to maximize weekly pay.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through and see what else each agency has nearby—travel jobs move fast, and more options often pop up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.