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🏥 Rutland, VT Healthcare: Multiple High-Paying SLP Travel Roles
Rutland’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel clinicians are in demand. If you’re a Speech Language Pathologist looking for a solid 13-week gig, this area has some strong options.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – Acute Care (LTC Nursing Home)
- Employer: HealthForce Healthcare
- Location: Rutland, VT (long-term care nursing home)
- Salary: $2,441–$2,531 per week
- Type: Contract, Travel, 13 weeks, 35 guaranteed hours, 5x8 days (8:00–16:30)
Travel SLP role in a long-term care setting with guaranteed hours and a clear start date of 11/30/2026. Good fit if you like structured schedules, interdisciplinary teamwork, and a defined 13-week plan.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – SNF – $2,467/week
- Employer: Skyline Med Staff, LLC
- Location: Rutland, VT (Skilled Nursing Facility)
- Salary: $2,467 per week (based on 40 hrs)
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hours/week, 8-hour day shifts
SNF travel SLP contract starting 11/30/2026 with a top-rated travel agency and 40-hour weeks. Nice option if you want steady hours plus medical benefits and referral bonuses through a well-reviewed travel company.
Travel Speech Language Pathologist – Acute – $2,744/week
- Employer: Cure Staffing, LLC
- Location: Rutland, VT (Acute)
- Salary: $2,744 per week (based on 40 hrs)
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hours/week, 5x8 day shifts (08:00–16:00)
Higher-paying acute care travel SLP role starting 11/30/2026, ideal if you have 2+ years recent acute experience and live 50+ miles from the facility. Great match if you like fast-paced acute work and want to maximize weekly pay.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through and see what else each agency has nearby—travel jobs move fast, and more options often pop up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.