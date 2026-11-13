Rutland-area after-school programs are hiring, and these roles all follow the school calendar—great if you like working with kids and want steady afternoon hours.

Employer: Healthy Kids Programs

Healthy Kids Programs Location: Taconic Elementary School, Manchester Center, VT (Rutland-area listing)

(Rutland-area listing) Type: Part-time (school days, 2:40–5:30 PM )

(school days, ) Pay: $16.00–$17.50/hour, paid every other Friday

This is a fun, entry-level role helping run games and activities in a welcoming after-school space. Good fit if you’re 18+, enjoy school-age kids, and want a job that fits a school-year schedule.

Employer: Healthy Kids Programs

Healthy Kids Programs Location: Mettawee Community School, West Pawlet, VT

Type: Part-time (school days, 2:25–5:30 PM )

(school days, ) Pay: $16.00–$17.50/hour, paid every other Friday

Similar assistant role at a different school, supporting kids with games, activities, and a safe space after class. No experience needed—just a high school diploma (or equivalent) and a love for working with children.

Employer: Healthy Kids Programs

Healthy Kids Programs Location: Mettawee Community School, West Pawlet, VT

Type: Part-time, non-exempt (Mon–Fri, 2:25–5:30 PM )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour

Lead the after-school program as a Site Director–level role—overseeing staff, program quality, and VT DCF compliance while still working directly with kids. Great for someone with an associate’s degree+ and experience in youth programs who wants leadership without giving up hands-on time.

Employer: Healthy Kids Programs

Healthy Kids Programs Locations: Taconic Elementary (Manchester Center, VT) & Mettawee Community School (West Pawlet, VT)

& Type: Part-time, non-exempt (afternoons, follows school calendar )

(afternoons, follows ) Pay: $22.00/hour

Oversee multiple after-school sites, balancing leadership, staffing, and compliance with direct work in the programs. Designed for someone 21+ with a bachelor’s degree and school-age experience who’s ready for multi-site responsibility and enjoys coaching other staff.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix before spots fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.