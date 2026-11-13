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Rutland
🎓 Rutland VT Education Jobs – Multiple After-School Roles
8 days ago
Rutland-area after-school programs are hiring, and these roles all follow the school calendar—great if you like working with kids and want steady afternoon hours.
School-Age Childcare Assistant – After School (Taconic ES)
- Employer: Healthy Kids Programs
- Location: Taconic Elementary School, Manchester Center, VT (Rutland-area listing)
- Type: Part-time (school days, 2:40–5:30 PM)
- Pay: $16.00–$17.50/hour, paid every other Friday
This is a fun, entry-level role helping run games and activities in a welcoming after-school space. Good fit if you’re 18+, enjoy school-age kids, and want a job that fits a school-year schedule.
School-Age Childcare Assistant – After School (Mettawee CS)
- Employer: Healthy Kids Programs
- Location: Mettawee Community School, West Pawlet, VT
- Type: Part-time (school days, 2:25–5:30 PM)
- Pay: $16.00–$17.50/hour, paid every other Friday
Similar assistant role at a different school, supporting kids with games, activities, and a safe space after class. No experience needed—just a high school diploma (or equivalent) and a love for working with children.
School-Age Childcare Program Director – After School
- Employer: Healthy Kids Programs
- Location: Mettawee Community School, West Pawlet, VT
- Type: Part-time, non-exempt (Mon–Fri, 2:25–5:30 PM)
- Pay: $19.00–$21.00/hour
Lead the after-school program as a Site Director–level role—overseeing staff, program quality, and VT DCF compliance while still working directly with kids. Great for someone with an associate’s degree+ and experience in youth programs who wants leadership without giving up hands-on time.
School-Age Childcare Multi-Site Director – After School
- Employer: Healthy Kids Programs
- Locations: Taconic Elementary (Manchester Center, VT) & Mettawee Community School (West Pawlet, VT)
- Type: Part-time, non-exempt (afternoons, follows school calendar)
- Pay: $22.00/hour
Oversee multiple after-school sites, balancing leadership, staffing, and compliance with direct work in the programs. Designed for someone 21+ with a bachelor’s degree and school-age experience who’s ready for multi-site responsibility and enjoys coaching other staff.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix before spots fill.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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