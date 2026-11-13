Rutland’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, especially in tech and essential services. If you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)

BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer) Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Guaranteed at least $20/hr for first 12 months; average $56,000+/year, top earners $100,000+ with commission

Help customers find the right wireless and tech solutions while earning strong commission on top of a solid hourly guarantee. This role comes with structured sales training, clear career growth paths, and a full benefits package including health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and phone plan discounts.

Employer: Casella Waste Systems, Inc.

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Take inbound calls, solve customer issues, and recommend services for a major regional waste and recycling company. This role has a defined career ladder (Level I to Senior), uses modern CRM tools, and offers a full benefits package including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock discount, tuition help, and wellness perks.

Employer: Comcast Xfinity

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Base $18.00/hr; target total compensation about $26.38/hr with uncapped commission

Work in-store helping customers with internet, TV, and mobile services while earning base pay plus commission. You’ll get day-one benefits (medical, dental, vision), paid parental leave, tuition reimbursement (up to $8,000 for full-time), 401(k) with match, and free/discounted Xfinity services where available.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.