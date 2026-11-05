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📅 Free Downtown Rutland tree lighting at Depot Park
📅 Downtown Rutland Tree Lighting at Depot Park
Kick off the holidays in Downtown Rutland with a classic tree lighting!
When: Friday, November 27, 2026, 5:30–6:30 PM
Where: Depot Park, Rutland
Cost: Free
Festive activities start at 5:30 PM, then Santa arrives by fire truck at 6:00 PM to help light the holiday tree. Volunteers will be handing out holiday light specs and candy canes during the event.
Stay updated:
- Follow the Facebook Event page for this tree lighting
- Follow Downtown Rutland on Facebook and Instagram for more event news
Questions or want to become a sponsor? Email info@downtownrutland.com.
This event is supported by Rutland City (Foresters and Arborists, Department of Public Works, Fire Department) and community sponsors.
More Info: Tree Lighting — Downtown Rutland
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