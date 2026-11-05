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💻 Rutland, VT IT Jobs with Multiple Openings & $90K+ Top Pay
Rutland’s tech scene is small but mighty right now—especially around energy and infrastructure. If you like stable employers and real-world impact, these roles are worth a look.
Telecom Systems Engineer
- Employer: VELCO - Vermont Electric Power Company
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,916.80 – $127,283.52/year
Design and support the telecom networks that keep Vermont’s electric grid running—SCADA, substations, OT networks, and more. This is a senior, hands-on engineering role working with SONET, DWDM, MPLS, and carrier Ethernet, with direct impact on grid reliability and cybersecurity.
IT Support Technician 1
- Employer: VELCO - Vermont Electric Power Company
- Location: Rutland, VT (on-site, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm)
- Type: Full-time, entry-level
- Salary: $25.00 – $35.00/hour
Great starter IT job if you like helping people with tech. You’ll handle user support, laptop imaging, software installs, and account setup in a mission-driven power utility, with room to grow and learn enterprise systems.
(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: IT Support Technician 1)
25U Signal Support Systems Specialist
- Employer: DC Army National Guard
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Part-time (military enlistment required)
- Pay/Benefits: Paid training, monthly paycheck, GI Bill, tuition assistance, retirement, bonuses (if applicable)
Part-time Guard role where you learn to install and maintain radios, data networks, and signal systems. You get paid while you train, build electronics and networking skills, and can use benefits like tuition help and possible student loan repayment.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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