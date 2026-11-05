💻 Rutland, VT IT Jobs with Multiple Openings & $90K+ Top Pay

Rutland’s tech scene is small but mighty right now—especially around energy and infrastructure. If you like stable employers and real-world impact, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: VELCO - Vermont Electric Power Company

VELCO - Vermont Electric Power Company Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,916.80 – $127,283.52/year

Design and support the telecom networks that keep Vermont’s electric grid running—SCADA, substations, OT networks, and more. This is a senior, hands-on engineering role working with SONET, DWDM, MPLS, and carrier Ethernet, with direct impact on grid reliability and cybersecurity.

Employer: VELCO - Vermont Electric Power Company

Location: Rutland, VT (on-site, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm)

(on-site, Mon–Fri, 7:30am–4:30pm) Type: Full-time, entry-level

Salary: $25.00 – $35.00/hour

Great starter IT job if you like helping people with tech. You’ll handle user support, laptop imaging, software installs, and account setup in a mission-driven power utility, with room to grow and learn enterprise systems.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed: IT Support Technician 1)

Employer: DC Army National Guard

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Part-time (military enlistment required)

Pay/Benefits: Paid training, monthly paycheck, GI Bill, tuition assistance, retirement, bonuses (if applicable)

Part-time Guard role where you learn to install and maintain radios, data networks, and signal systems. You get paid while you train, build electronics and networking skills, and can use benefits like tuition help and possible student loan repayment.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.