🏥 Rutland, VT Travel Healthcare Roles with Multiple Openings

Rutland’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for travelers in therapy and imaging. If you’re up for mountains, small-city life, and solid pay, these gigs are worth a look.

Employer: HealthForce Healthcare

HealthForce Healthcare Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Contract, Travel – 13 weeks, 35 hrs/wk guaranteed

Pay: $1,433–$1,557 per week

Setting: Skilled Nursing Facility, days (8:00–16:30)

Skilled Nursing Facility, days (8:00–16:30) Why it’s appealing: Guaranteed hours, housing help, and 24/7 recruiter support. Great fit if you like SNF rehab and want a solid, structured travel contract.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk

Pay: $1,188 per week (estimated)

Shift: 8‑hour day shifts

8‑hour day shifts Why it’s appealing: National travel agency with broad therapy options and day‑one benefits. Good if you want a recruiter who focuses on therapy careers and long‑term travel growth.

Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Travel, 14 weeks, 40 hrs/wk (OT role)

Pay: $1,650 per week

Shift: 8‑hour days

8‑hour days Why it’s appealing: Longer 14‑week OT contract with a minimum 35‑hour guarantee noted. Nice if you want stability plus strong agency backing and Joint Commission–certified staffing.

Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Full‑time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk

Pay: $1,627 per week

Shift: 5x8 days, roughly 8:00–16:00

5x8 days, roughly 8:00–16:00 Why it’s appealing: One of the higher COTA pay packages plus 401(k) match from day one and strong benefits. Great if you want hands‑on recruiter support (housing, resume help, etc.).

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk

Pay: $1,410 per week

Setting: Skilled Nursing Facility, 8‑hour day shifts

Skilled Nursing Facility, 8‑hour day shifts Why it’s appealing: SNF‑focused OTA role with private housing or housing allowance and access to free CE credits. Good if you want strong education perks while you travel.

Employer: GrapeTree Medical Staffing Allied

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk

Pay: $1,740 per week

Shift: 8‑hour days

8‑hour days Why it’s appealing: High OT weekly rate with a rehab focus. Ideal if you have 1–2 years of direct care and want to maximize income on a short contract.

Employer: Cross Country Allied

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk

Pay: $2,710 per week

Shift: 8‑hour day shifts

8‑hour day shifts Why it’s appealing: Very strong pay for radiology techs plus travel perks and 401(k). Great if you’re imaging‑focused and want to bank serious cash in one contract.

Employer: TotalMed Allied

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk

Pay: $1,410 per week

Shift: 8‑hour days

8‑hour days Why it’s appealing: COTA role with day‑one benefits, guaranteed hours, and strong wellness and CE support. Good for travelers who want a well‑rounded package, not just pay.

Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk

Pay: $2,057 per week

Shift: 8‑hour shifts

8‑hour shifts Why it’s appealing: PT contract with day‑one benefits, 401(k) match, and strong clinical support. Nice mix of pay, perks, and a traveler‑first agency culture.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Rutland, VT

Type: 13‑week contract, 35 hrs/wk guaranteed

Pay: $1,511 per week

Shift: 5x8 day shifts

5x8 day shifts Why it’s appealing: Solid mid‑range weekly pay with guaranteed hours and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k). Good option if you’re newer and want a supportive rehab setting.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, double‑check the details, and apply soon—travel roles in Rutland tend to move fast once winter and ski season hit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.