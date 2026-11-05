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Rutland
🏥 Rutland, VT Travel Healthcare Roles with Multiple Openings
5 days ago
Rutland’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, especially for travelers in therapy and imaging. If you’re up for mountains, small-city life, and solid pay, these gigs are worth a look.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – SNF (Weekly $1,433–$1,557)
- Employer: HealthForce Healthcare
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Contract, Travel – 13 weeks, 35 hrs/wk guaranteed
- Pay: $1,433–$1,557 per week
- Setting: Skilled Nursing Facility, days (8:00–16:30)
- Why it’s appealing: Guaranteed hours, housing help, and 24/7 recruiter support. Great fit if you like SNF rehab and want a solid, structured travel contract.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – $1,188/week
- Employer: Ardor Health Solutions
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk
- Pay: $1,188 per week (estimated)
- Shift: 8‑hour day shifts
- Why it’s appealing: National travel agency with broad therapy options and day‑one benefits. Good if you want a recruiter who focuses on therapy careers and long‑term travel growth.
Travel Occupational Therapist – $1,650/week
- Employer: TalentBurst, an Inc 5000 company
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Travel, 14 weeks, 40 hrs/wk (OT role)
- Pay: $1,650 per week
- Shift: 8‑hour days
- Why it’s appealing: Longer 14‑week OT contract with a minimum 35‑hour guarantee noted. Nice if you want stability plus strong agency backing and Joint Commission–certified staffing.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – $1,627/week
- Employer: Synergy Medical Staffing
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Full‑time Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk
- Pay: $1,627 per week
- Shift: 5x8 days, roughly 8:00–16:00
- Why it’s appealing: One of the higher COTA pay packages plus 401(k) match from day one and strong benefits. Great if you want hands‑on recruiter support (housing, resume help, etc.).
Travel Occupational Therapist Assistant – SNF – $1,410/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk
- Pay: $1,410 per week
- Setting: Skilled Nursing Facility, 8‑hour day shifts
- Why it’s appealing: SNF‑focused OTA role with private housing or housing allowance and access to free CE credits. Good if you want strong education perks while you travel.
Travel Occupational Therapist – Rehab – $1,740/week
- Employer: GrapeTree Medical Staffing Allied
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk
- Pay: $1,740 per week
- Shift: 8‑hour days
- Why it’s appealing: High OT weekly rate with a rehab focus. Ideal if you have 1–2 years of direct care and want to maximize income on a short contract.
Travel X‑ray Technologist – $2,710/week
- Employer: Cross Country Allied
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk
- Pay: $2,710 per week
- Shift: 8‑hour day shifts
- Why it’s appealing: Very strong pay for radiology techs plus travel perks and 401(k). Great if you’re imaging‑focused and want to bank serious cash in one contract.
Travel Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant – $1,410/week
- Employer: TotalMed Allied
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk
- Pay: $1,410 per week
- Shift: 8‑hour days
- Why it’s appealing: COTA role with day‑one benefits, guaranteed hours, and strong wellness and CE support. Good for travelers who want a well‑rounded package, not just pay.
Travel Physical Therapist – $2,057/week
- Employer: Fusion Medical Staffing – Therapy
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/wk
- Pay: $2,057 per week
- Shift: 8‑hour shifts
- Why it’s appealing: PT contract with day‑one benefits, 401(k) match, and strong clinical support. Nice mix of pay, perks, and a traveler‑first agency culture.
Certified Occupational Therapist Assistant – Therapy/Rehab – $1,511/week
- Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC
- Location: Rutland, VT
- Type: 13‑week contract, 35 hrs/wk guaranteed
- Pay: $1,511 per week
- Shift: 5x8 day shifts
- Why it’s appealing: Solid mid‑range weekly pay with guaranteed hours and full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k). Good option if you’re newer and want a supportive rehab setting.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, double‑check the details, and apply soon—travel roles in Rutland tend to move fast once winter and ski season hit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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