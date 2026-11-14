Rutland has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being part of a care team. These roles are hands-on, steady, and come with good training and benefits.

Employer: Devereux Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Devereux Massachusetts and Rhode Island Location: Rutland, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.12–$24.58/hour + $1,000 sign-on bonus (extra $250 if MAP certified)

Support girls and young women (ages 14–21) in a group home setting, helping with daily living skills, school, work readiness, and community activities. Strong benefits, lots of PTO, and a clear path to grow in behavioral health.

Employer: Venture Community Services

Location: Rutland, MA

Type: Part-time (29 hours/week)

Schedule: Mon 3–11pm; Tue 2–9pm; Fri 2–9pm; Sat 9am–4pm

Mon 3–11pm; Tue 2–9pm; Fri 2–9pm; Sat 9am–4pm Pay: $17.50–$19.00/hour + $500 sign-on bonus (for part-time)

Work with adults 22+ with intellectual and developmental disabilities, helping with personal care, house tasks, appointments, and community outings. Paid training (CPR/First Aid, MAP, more) and a supportive team environment.

Employer: Devereux Massachusetts and Rhode Island

Devereux Massachusetts and Rhode Island Location: Rutland, MA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Wed–Sat, 3–11pm

Wed–Sat, 3–11pm Pay: $23.47–$27.76/hour + $2,000 sign-on bonus (extra $250 if MAP certified)

Lead and support a residential program for young men (15–21) with autism and other complex needs. Mix of direct care and leadership, with strong benefits, lots of PTO, and career-growth support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and can often match you to the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.