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🐶 Playful, Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Rutherfordton NC
Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Rutherfordton, NC? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local shelters for a safe, loving home.
BB
- Breed: Feist / Boxer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue
- Contact: (828) 287-7338 or email adopt@heartofthefoothills.org
If you’re interested in BB, the rescue asks that you fill out an application at heartofthefoothills.org/adopt so they can help match you with him.
👉 Meet BB and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Dasher
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: Not listed
- Shelter: Rutherford County Animal Control Services
- Contact: (828) 980-0016
Dasher is a medium-sized mixed breed boy waiting at county animal control for a second chance and a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Dasher and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buddy
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: Not listed
- Shelter: Rutherford County Animal Control Services
- Contact: (828) 980-0016
Buddy is a younger German Shepherd mix who’s hoping someone will give him the time, training, and love he needs to grow into a wonderful companion.
👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Rutherfordton, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.