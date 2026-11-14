Looking for a new four‑legged friend in Rutherfordton, NC? These adoptable dogs are waiting at local shelters for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Feist / Boxer mix

Feist / Boxer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue

Contact: (828) 287-7338 or email adopt@heartofthefoothills.org

If you’re interested in BB, the rescue asks that you fill out an application at heartofthefoothills.org/adopt so they can help match you with him.

👉 Meet BB and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Rutherford County Animal Control Services

Contact: (828) 980-0016

Dasher is a medium-sized mixed breed boy waiting at county animal control for a second chance and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Dasher and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: Not listed

Not listed Shelter: Rutherford County Animal Control Services

Contact: (828) 980-0016

Buddy is a younger German Shepherd mix who’s hoping someone will give him the time, training, and love he needs to grow into a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Rutherfordton, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.