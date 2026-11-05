Student holiday art sought for downtown display

Students in grades K–12 are invited by Rutherfordton PARC and Rutherford Town Rising to submit original holiday artwork that shows the joy, magic, traditions, and spirit of the season for a special downtown public art display. Artwork must be turned in at Rutherfordton Town Hall by Monday, November 16, 5:00 PM to be considered for the installation in downtown Rutherfordton.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Norris Public Library