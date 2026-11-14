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OBITUARY: Catherine Maureen McCann
By Michael Carpenter,13 days ago
Catherine “Kay” McCann of Murfreesboro TN, passed peacefully on November 3, 2026, surrounded by family and caregivers. Kay was born in Brooklyn, NY on April 12,1932, to Matthew and Alice (O’Keefe) O’Brien. On her 21st birthday, she married William R. McCann, the love of her life. They spent their lives together building a big family, moving multiple times before finally landing in Tennessee.