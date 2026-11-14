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High School Football Scores for Nov 13 – Second Round and Quarterfinals
By Andrea Hinds,12 days ago
Teams from across Middle Tennessee took the field Friday, Nov. 13, in the TSSAA high school football playoffs, with private school quarterfinals and Round 2 games in the public school classifications. Below are final scores for teams in 10 Source counties: Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson and Williamson.