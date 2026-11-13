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Three Charged With Illegal Voting in Federal Elections in Middle Tennessee
By Morgan Mitchell,11 days ago
Three people from Middle Tennessee have been charged with illegally voting in federal elections and falsely claiming U.S. citizenship on Tennessee voter registration applications. The charges were announced Oct. 30 by U.S. Attorney Braden H. Boucek for the Middle District of Tennessee. According to court documents, the three individuals allegedly...