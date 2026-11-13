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24 Charged in Sinaloa Cartel-Linked Drug Trafficking Operation
By Morgan Mitchell,11 days ago
Twenty-four people are facing federal charges in connection with a drug trafficking operation linked to the Sinaloa Cartel that allegedly distributed methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine throughout Middle Tennessee. The investigation led to the seizure of more than 500 kilograms of methamphetamine, 20 kilograms of fentanyl, 60 kilograms of cocaine, more...