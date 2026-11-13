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New Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital Breaks Ground
By Morgan Mitchell,11 days ago
A new rehabilitation hospital is coming to Rutherford County through a partnership between Ascension Saint Thomas and Lifepoint Rehabilitation. The two organizations recently broke ground on Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Rehabilitation Hospital, a two-story, 62,700-square-foot facility located less than 600 yards from Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. The new hospital...