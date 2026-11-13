undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
OBITUARY: Justin James Richter
By Michael Carpenter,10 days ago
Justin “JJ” James Richter, 36, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., was called home by God on Oct. 29, 2026. Justin was born on April 9, 1990, in Murfreesboro to Lori (Burns) Richter and James Brown Jr. He moved to Benton Harbor as a child and later graduated from Dowagiac Union High School. He began wrestling in junior high and went on to become a varsity letterman, carrying his determination and dedication throughout his high school years. From a young age, Justin also showed an artistic ability that grew into an amazing gift and brought him joy throughout his life.