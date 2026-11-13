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OBITUARY: Herbert Charles Bickel
By Michael Carpenter,10 days ago
Herbert Charles Bickel, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at the age of 94. Herb was born on October 23, 1923, in Richmond, Virginia to Herbert Elton and Elizabeth Welsh Bickel. He attended St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, Virginia and Episcopal Academy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Herb graduated from University of Richmond in 1959 and was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.