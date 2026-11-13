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OBITUARY: Edna LeDoux
By Michael Carpenter,10 days ago
Edna was born May 18, 1926, under a rusted, tin roof in a dogtrot shack in rural Sharp, Louisiana. A midwife delivered baby girl, Edna; there were no doctors out in the country. Unfortunately, Edna’s father died when she was only ten months old, leaving a young son, Edna, and a wife without any means of support for her desperately poor family. But almost magically Mary Watkins could make enough out of nothing, and they survived. Edna inherited her mother’s magical powers and later took care of her family in the same manner.