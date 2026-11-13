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Murfreesboro New Year’s Day 5K Registration Now Open for 2027 Race
By Morgan Mitchell,9 days ago
Murfreesboro residents can start making plans for the new year with registration now open for the 2027 New Year’s Day 5K at Barfield Crescent Park. Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation opened registration November 1 for the annual 3.1-mile race, which offers a family-friendly way to kick off the year. The race will be electronically chip timed, and every participant who crosses the finish line will receive a medal. Registered participants will also receive a souvenir T-shirt.