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Taco Bell Tests Carne Asada in Nashville
By Michael Carpenter,7 days ago
Taco Bell carne asada arrived in Nashville on November 12, 2026, as part of a limited-time test on the chain’s Cantina Menu. Nashville is one of only two markets in the country trying the new steak, alongside Minneapolis-St. Paul. The test covers six menu items and adds two new ingredients: a Sonoran-style flour tortilla and a purple cabbage slaw. More Eat & Drink News.