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Cracker Barrel Veteran Tribute Rocking Chairs Are on Display in Mount Juliet
By Michael Carpenter,8 days ago
Cracker Barrel’s Rockers Across America program turned the restaurant’s front porch rocking chairs into tributes to veterans and military families, and the Nashville-area stop is in Mount Juliet. The program began Nov. 9 in partnership with America250 as part of Military Families Month. It includes original artwork on four custom chairs, an in-store display, a donation to a veterans charity, and a nationwide sweepstakes that runs through Nov. 30. More Eat & Drink News.