undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
12 Murfreesboro Firefighters Graduate From Smoke Diver Training Program
By Morgan Mitchell,7 days ago
Twelve firefighters with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department have graduated from Smoke Diver Class #013 after completing four days of intense physical and mental training. The Smoke Diver program is one of the department’s most demanding training courses, putting firefighters through high-stress scenarios while wearing full protective gear and working with limited air supplies.
1