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11/13/26: Partly Cloudy with Highs Near 46 and Lows Around 41, Light Winds, Minimal Precipitation Expected
By Source Staff,7 days ago
At 7:34 AM, the current temperature in Rutherford County is 38.1°F, with a wind speed of 8.9 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded, and conditions are partly cloudy. For today, the high is expected to reach 45.7°F, while the low will be around 36.1°F. Winds could increase slightly later in the day, with speeds up to 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 1%, and skies will become overcast as the day progresses.