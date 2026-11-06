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11/5/26: Clear Skies Tonight, Low 55, Daytime High Reached 69; Light Winds and No Precipitation Expected
By Source Staff,8 days ago
At 7:00 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 58.8°F with a light wind of 4.4 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation, and the sky remains clear. Earlier today, the high reached 69.1°F and the low was 49.6°F. Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 55°F, with wind speeds remaining light, up to 5.2 mph. Conditions will remain mainly clear overnight, with no chance of precipitation forecasted.