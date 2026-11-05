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Retail Food Health Scores for Rutherford County November 5, 2026
By Michael Carpenter,7 days ago
These are the food safety retail health scores for Rutherford County with their most recent inspection score as of November 5, 2026, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. This includes grocery stores, Gas Stations, and more. Read more local health inspections here!. NameScoreDateAddressCityZip.
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