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Nashville Zoo Welcomes First Giant Anteater Pup in Five Years
By Donna Vissman,6 days ago
Nashville Zoo is celebrating the birth of a male giant anteater pup, the first born at the Zoo in five years. More Local Living News. The pup, named Mateo, was born September 17 and currently weighs just over four pounds, about the size of a half-gallon of milk. He is his mother Isabel’s first offspring and the 27th giant anteater born at Nashville Zoo since its breeding program began in 2001.