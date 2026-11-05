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OBITUARY: Edmond Wright
By Michael Carpenter,6 days ago
Edmond “Mr. Ed” Wright, age 83, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 4, 2026 with his family by his side. He was a lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, TN and a son of the late Bill and Athie Wright. Mr. Wright was a 1961 graduate of Rockvale High School. He worked at Samsonite as an industrial engineer. Post-retirement, he found his niche at Stewartsboro Elementary School where he enjoyed working with the students. Mr. Wright was a charter member of One Church Calvary. He was 32-degree Mason with the Rockvale Masonic Lodge #413. He was a Rockvale Rocket fan and always felt Rockvale was his true home.