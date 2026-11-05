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OBITUARY: Bobby Bowen
By Michael Carpenter,5 days ago
Bobby Ray Bowen, age 68, joined his mom, Marveline Bowen and little sister, Nell Atwood in Heaven on November 2, 2026, after a valiant battle with Leukemia. He leaves behind his wife and best friend of 50 years, Bonnie Bowen; their two daughters, Becky and little Bobbie; six grandchildren, Swai, Rhealyn, Dirk, Aganie, Mizery and Laynie, his great-granddaughter, Baby Ellie, sons in law, Phillip and Lucas.