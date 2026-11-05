undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Taziki’s Adds Surf & Turf Feast With Blackened Shrimp
By Michael Carpenter,4 days ago
Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe has a new Surf & Turf Feast on the menu, pairing its Grilled Beef Feast with a five-piece blackened Shrimp Skewer. This is the first time the fast-casual chain has offered Shrimp Skewers on its Feasts menu, putting two grilled proteins on one plate. The launch also brings a new chocolate brownie, the return of a seasonal soup and a holiday gift card bonus. More Eat & Drink News.
1