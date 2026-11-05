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UFC GYM Announces Grand Opening of New Murfreesboro Location
By Michael Carpenter,4 days ago
UFC GYM Murfreesboro holds its grand opening celebration on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 205 N. Thompson Lane. The new fitness club fills 41,015 square feet inside a former YMCA building. It is the second UFC GYM location in Tennessee. The daylong event starts at 8 a.m. and includes an MMA skills session, a meet-and-greet with UFC veteran Jessica Eye, a ribbon-cutting, and a Vendor Village featuring local Murfreesboro businesses. More Business News.