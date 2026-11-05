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OBITUARY: Gaarve Jr Mukunzi
By Michael Carpenter,3 days ago
With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the passing of our beloved Gaarve Jr Mukunzi, who left this world far too soon at the tender age of nine. Born on October 26, 2017, in Murfreesboro, TN, Gaarve brought immense joy and warmth to everyone around him. He peacefully departed this life on November 1, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love and kindness that will forever be cherished by his family and friends.