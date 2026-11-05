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OBITUARY: Denise Danielle Walters Deroller
By Michael Carpenter,2 days ago
Denise Danielle Walters DeRoller, born on March 30, 1983, in Antioch, Tennessee, passed away on October 7, 2026. Denise was a member of Rural Hill Church of Christ and a graduate of Ezell-Harding Christian School’s Class of 2001. The family shares deep and meaningful ties with each community. Denise also graduated from The National College of Business and Technology and worked for Allen Printing Company in Nashville. Her favorite hobbies included gardening, painting, crafts and spending time at Long Hunter State Park.