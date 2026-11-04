undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Approaching 100 Years
By Lee Rennick,3 days ago
Previous to 1927, Rutherford County had no hospital, a handful of doctors and even fewer nurses to serve a county that was seeing high infant mortality rates. It was thanks to a grant of about $162,000 from the New York based Commonwealth Fund that the original Rutherford Hospital was built on three acres of land at the intersection of Bell and University Streets on what was then the outskirts of Murfreesboro. After many expansions over the years, the hospital, then called Middle Tennessee Medical Center, moved to its current 68.5-acre campus on Medical Center Parkway on October 2, 2010. It has continued to grow with the population expansion of Middle Tennessee and become Ascension Saint Thomas Medical Center. Click for More News.