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Freddy’s French Onion Steakburger Returns With New Hershey Desserts
By Michael Carpenter,2 days ago
The Freddy’s Hershey partnership brings three new frozen custard treats to the menu starting Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers teamed up with The Hershey Company on a lineup of chocolate, peanut butter and caramel desserts, and the chain is also bringing back its French Onion Steakburger. More Eat & Drink News.
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