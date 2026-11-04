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Blaze Pizza Gives Veterans a Free Pizza on November 11
By Michael Carpenter,2 days ago
Blaze Pizza Veterans Day 2026 brings a free one-topping pizza to veterans and active-duty military personnel at participating Blaze Pizza locations nationwide on Wednesday, November 11. The free pizza offer is a thank-you to service members for their service and sacrifice, and it’s part of a yearly Veterans Day tradition carried on by the chain’s local franchise owners. More Eat & Drink News.