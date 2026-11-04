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Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Playoffs Round 1
By Andrea Hinds,2 days ago
High school football playoffs begin this Friday in Middle Tennessee. On Friday, November 6, high school football teams across Middle Tennessee take the field with their seasons on the line, and every game could be the last of the year. From Cannon County to Williamson County, the slate includes Franklin at Antioch, Cane Ridge at Ravenwood, Gallatin at Smyrna, Hendersonville at Nolensville, and Father Ryan at McCallie. Below is the full Friday schedule for our Source counties.