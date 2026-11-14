Rutherford is hot right now for entry-level and early-career B2B sales, especially in logistics. If you like talking to people, chasing goals, and seeing your paycheck grow with your effort, these are worth a look.

Employer: Crawford Thomas Recruiting (national 3PL client)

Crawford Thomas Recruiting (national 3PL client) Location: Rutherford, NJ

Type: Full-time, inside B2B sales

Pay: $65,000 base; $80,000–$95,000+ OTE Year 1, $85,000–$120,000+ OTE Year 2+; uncapped residual commission

You’ll sell shipping and logistics solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, working with CEOs, CFOs, and VPs. Full sales cycle, strong training, and a clear path to six-figure earnings if you like a fast-paced, competitive environment.

Employer: Search BizAthletes (for an award-winning logistics franchise)**

Search BizAthletes (for an award-winning logistics franchise)** Location: Rutherford, NJ | On-site

Type: Full-time, B2B sales

Pay: $56,000–$65,000 base; $85,000–$95,000+ OTE Year 1, $95,000–$120,000+ OTE Year 2+; uncapped residual commission

Built for former high school or college athletes and recent grads who miss competition. You’ll cold call, network, and close new business for a top-ranked logistics franchise, with structured sales training and clear promotion tracks.

Employer: Unishippers – Team Bennett (authorized UPS® reseller)

(authorized UPS® reseller) Location: Rutherford, NJ

Type: Full-time, entry-level B2B sales

Pay: $56,000 base; $95,000+ OTE Year 1, $95,000–$150,000+ OTE Year 2+; uncapped residual commission + bonus

Entry-level role with full training in sales and supply chain. Ideal if you have a competitive background (sports, leadership, or customer-facing work) and want to own a territory, pitch business owners, and grow your income year over year.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer has similar roles open, and it’s easier to move once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.