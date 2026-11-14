Ruther Glen is busy with freight, diesel work, and local routes right now. If you’ve got a CDL or strong mechanic skills, there are several solid options with benefits and room to grow.

Employer: SYGMA Network

SYGMA Network Location: Ruther Glen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Average ~$90,000/year, top earners up to $120,000, $1,285/week pay guarantee

Foodservice delivery with a 4-day work schedule, paid training, and 8 paid holidays. All automatic tractors, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k, stock plan), and “the more you deliver, the more you earn” pay structure.

Employer: NFI

Location: Ruther Glen, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $850–$1,800 per week, depending on route

Drive local and regional dedicated grocery, refrigerated, and Budweiser freight with modern equipment and benefits starting day one. Mix of daily home time on local routes and steady home time on regional, plus sign-on bonus ($2,500–$5,000) and extra safety/inspection/referral bonuses.

Employer: Bosselman Enterprises (Boss Truck Shop)

Location: Ruther Glen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on diesel mechanic role doing everything from PMs and DOT inspections to advanced engine, drivetrain, electrical, and HVAC work. Offers a 3-week training program, clear growth path (Tech I–IV), 401k with match, health benefits, paid ASE tests with bonuses per test passed, and on-demand pay.

Employer: DeAngelo Contracting Services (DCS Asset Maintenance)

Location: Ruther Glen, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Compensation depending on experience

Full-time diesel mechanic role focused on trucks and snow removal equipment (plows, spreaders, hydraulics, electrical). Includes welding, field service calls, and overtime during snow events, with medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, and career development in a family-owned company.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get that application in while the openings are still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.