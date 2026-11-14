Ruston has a few solid driving jobs open right now, from local box-truck routes to pizza delivery with tips. If you like being on the road and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: JPMorganChase

JPMorganChase Location: Ruston, LA (local routes within ~50 miles)

(local routes within ~50 miles) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)

Drive a 20-foot box truck (no CDL needed), handle daily mail and package runs, and help sort and deliver items inside the facility. This is a good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with a large, well-known employer.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 995 Tech Dr., Ruston, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (mileage reimbursement + tips paid daily)

Use your own insured vehicle to deliver pizzas around town and interact with customers face-to-face. You’ll earn mileage plus cash tips every shift, as long as you’re 18+, licensed for 2+ years, and able to pass a background and drug check.

(Alternate listing of the same job also here if you prefer Indeed: Domino’s Delivery Driver – 995 Tech Dr.)

If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so your name is near the top of the list.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.