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🚌 Ruston transportation jobs with multiple driver openings
Ruston has a few solid driving jobs open right now, from local box-truck routes to pizza delivery with tips. If you like being on the road and staying busy, these are worth a look.
Operations Senior Specialist I – Courier & Mail Delivery Driver
- Employer: JPMorganChase
- Location: Ruston, LA (local routes within ~50 miles)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (competitive total rewards package)
Drive a 20-foot box truck (no CDL needed), handle daily mail and package runs, and help sort and deliver items inside the facility. This is a good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want steady hours with a large, well-known employer.
Delivery Driver (Store 05291) – 995 Tech Dr.
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: 995 Tech Dr., Ruston, LA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (mileage reimbursement + tips paid daily)
Use your own insured vehicle to deliver pizzas around town and interact with customers face-to-face. You’ll earn mileage plus cash tips every shift, as long as you’re 18+, licensed for 2+ years, and able to pass a background and drug check.
(Alternate listing of the same job also here if you prefer Indeed: Domino’s Delivery Driver – 995 Tech Dr.)
If any of these sound like you, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon so your name is near the top of the list.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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