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Ruston
📅 Live music with Monty Russell at Board and Bottle
2 days ago
📅 Live music night with Monty Russell at Board and Bottle
Enjoy an evening out at Board and Bottle, 130 W Park Avenue, Ruston, LA with live music by Monty Russell.
- Date: November 17, 2026
- Time: 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM
- Place: Board and Bottle, inside The Local, 130 W Park Avenue, Ruston, Louisiana 71270
- Phone: (318) 224-3235
Grab some friends, enjoy their charcuterie boards and fun drinks, and relax with live music. Call the number above or check their website if you need more details before you go.
More Info: The Local Live Music: Monty Russell | Experience R...
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