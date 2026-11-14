Ruston has a few solid customer-facing jobs open right now, from pizza phones to big-box retail. Good mix of flexible hours and chances to move up.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Ruston, LA (Tech Dr.)

(Tech Dr.) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll answer phones, take orders, and help keep things running smoothly at a busy Domino’s. Training is provided, hours are flexible, and you just need to be 18+, pass a background and drug test, use a computer, and handle cash/change at a fast pace.

Employer: Circle K

Location: 1408 N Trenton St, Ruston, LA 71270

Type: Listed as Full-time , description notes Part-time availability

Listed as , description notes availability Salary: Not listed

Convenience store role where you run the register, help customers, and keep the store looking good. Offers weekly pay, bonus potential, health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training, plus flexible shifts including days, evenings, overnights, and weekends.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Ruston, LA

Type: Part-time (weekday schedule for most roles)

(weekday schedule for most roles) Salary: Not listed

Back-of-store style role setting up displays, fixing signs and price tags, and keeping products easy to find. Comes with access to health insurance options, 401(k) with company match, tuition assistance, 10% associate discount, and training, with most shifts on weekdays.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.