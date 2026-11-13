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🍽️ Several Ruston Food & Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now
Ruston’s food scene is busy thanks to LA Tech and steady local traffic, and a few solid employers are adding to their teams right now.
Here are 2 good options if you like fast, active work and steady hours.
Assistant Manager (05291) – 995 Tech Dr.
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Ruston, LA (near LA Tech)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll help run the store, lead the team, and keep things moving during the rush. Training covers product quality, sanitation, interviewing, and hiring, so it’s a good step if you want to grow into higher management.
Basic requirements: 18+, background and drug test, valid driver’s license for at least 2 years, insured and dependable vehicle, and strong leadership skills.
General Utility Worker – LA Tech
- Employer: Aramark
- Location: Ruston, LA (Louisiana Tech University)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level role where you keep dishes, kitchen equipment, and work areas clean and safe. Good fit if you’re self-motivated, don’t mind physical work, and want a stable job with a big company that serves campuses and facilities nationwide.
Basic requirements: Know or learn basic sanitation and safety, able to work flexible hours (evenings/weekends), and handle lifting, bending, and standing.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so your name hits the top of the list.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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