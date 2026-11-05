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Ruston

Late-night power outage on E. Kentucky Avenue

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1Xuo_1Gob9kvx00

Power will be out for some customers on E. Kentucky Avenue, between Cedar Creek Road and Farmerville Highway, starting at 11:00 p.m. on 2026-11-05 and lasting about 2 hours. The City of Ruston Light & Power Department will shut off service to replace damaged equipment and keep linemen safe.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Ruston

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