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Ruston
Late-night power outage on E. Kentucky Avenue
7 days ago
Power will be out for some customers on E. Kentucky Avenue, between Cedar Creek Road and Farmerville Highway, starting at 11:00 p.m. on 2026-11-05 and lasting about 2 hours. The City of Ruston Light & Power Department will shut off service to replace damaged equipment and keep linemen safe.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Ruston
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